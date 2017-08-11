Plans for series of access changes at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for changes to pedestrian links, parking and road layouts at UHG.

The HSE has applied for permission to make amendments to the link corridor aspect of the proposed radiation oncology centre at the Newcastle site.

The development concerns a site of just under one hectare at UHG.

It’ll involve the demolition of a single storey prefab, and the relocation of the east part of the proposed pedestrian link to connect into the main hospital block.

The proposed development also includes the addition of a plant room, and changes in level and parapet height for the proposed pedestrian corridor link.

It’ll also involve modifications to the road layout and traffic barrier location to facilitate ambulance patient transfer and general deliveries to the rear of the hospital.

Modifications would also be made to the layout of the carpark east of paediatrics to provide a single access and egress point.

This would result in a reduction in the number of parking spaces from 43 to 34.

City planners are due to make a decision in September.