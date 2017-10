Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tender documentation for the development of social housing in Ballinasloe has been submitted to the Department of Housing for approval.

The county council is progressing the plans for the 1.7 million euro development of 10 houses at Garbally Drive and 2 more houses at Esker Fields.

The council has confirmed that it’s awaiting approval from the Department to issue the tender documentation to the builders shortlisted for the project.