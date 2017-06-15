Plans progress for second phase of Knocknacarra District Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to progress Phase 2 of Knocknacarra District Centre.

Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV has applied for planning permission for the development of a mixed-use 2 storey building at Western Distributor Road.

Phase 2 of Gateway Retail Park would encompass 6 retail units, a creche with an outdoor play area, a café/restaurant, first floor gym and offices.

The plans also include a new east/west pedestrian link with 151 basement and surface car parking spaces and 116 cycle spaces at surface level.

Phase 2 would be located north of the existing Dunnes Stores and vehicle access would be from a new entrance from the internal access road at the northern boundary of the site.