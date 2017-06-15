15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Plans progress for second phase of Knocknacarra District Centre

By GBFM News
June 15, 2017

Time posted: 5:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to progress Phase 2 of Knocknacarra District Centre.

Targeted Investment Opportunities ICAV has applied for planning permission for the development of a mixed-use 2 storey building at Western Distributor Road.

Phase 2 of Gateway Retail Park would encompass 6 retail units, a creche with an outdoor play area, a café/restaurant, first floor gym and offices.

The plans also include a new east/west pedestrian link with 151 basement and surface car parking spaces and 116 cycle spaces at surface level.

Phase 2 would be located north of the existing Dunnes Stores and vehicle access would be from a new entrance from the internal access road at the northern boundary of the site.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Census figures record county labour force participation rate at over 61 per cent
June 15, 2017
Census figures record county labour force participation rate at over 61 per cent
June 15, 2017
NUIG professor awarded prestigious Cambridge fellowship
June 15, 2017
Plans for boutique expansion at city’s Eye Cinema

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 15, 2017
Cumann na mBunscol Camogie Final Results
June 15, 2017
Galway County Show To Feature Nations Top Showjumpers
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK