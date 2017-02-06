15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

water tap

Plans progress for new wastewater treatment plant on east of city

By GBFM News
February 6, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is progressing plans for a new wastewater treatment plant on the east of the city.

It’s amid concerns over Galway’s growing population, and the plans to build 500 new homes in the Ardaun area just outside the city.

Councillor Donal Lyons asked a meeting of the council whether a new plant would be put in place to provide the required extra capacity.

The council executive says the existing facility at Mutton Island currently has enough capacity to cater for the city’s needs.

However it’s progressing plans for a second plant on the east side of the city to accommodate future expansion.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices, Monday the 6th of February, 2017
An-Garda-Siochana
February 6, 2017
Concern over fall in number of Galway Garda detectives
news-trawler-boat-sea-fishing
February 5, 2017
Eight Hundred Thousand for new Marina at Rossaveal
connemara-news
February 5, 2017
Community input sought for new Connemara tourism plan

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Galway Orienteering
February 5, 2017
Galway Orienteers Spring Orienteering Events 2017
CONNACHT FA
February 5, 2017
Connacht Underage Cup and Shield Draw
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK