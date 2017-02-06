Plans progress for new wastewater treatment plant on east of city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is progressing plans for a new wastewater treatment plant on the east of the city.

It’s amid concerns over Galway’s growing population, and the plans to build 500 new homes in the Ardaun area just outside the city.

Councillor Donal Lyons asked a meeting of the council whether a new plant would be put in place to provide the required extra capacity.

The council executive says the existing facility at Mutton Island currently has enough capacity to cater for the city’s needs.

However it’s progressing plans for a second plant on the east side of the city to accommodate future expansion.