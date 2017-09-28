Plans for new service station in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Applegreen service station in Ballinasloe could be demolished to make way for a new commercial forecourt premises.

Petrogas Group Limited has applied to the county council for planning permission for the development at Mackney.

Petrogas is seeking permission to demolish the existing service station, an adjoining home, part of the rear boundary wall, canopy and fuel pumps.

In their place, the company wants to build a new single-storey building comprising a shop with off-licence, deli counter, seating, cash room, food preparation area and a new forecourt canopy.

There would also be 4 new fuel pumps and underground fuel storage tanks.

A decision is expected from the county council in November.