Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a new pastoral centre in Bushypark.

St. James’ Parish Council has applied for planning permission for the centre in the grounds of the church and cemetery.

The council has also applied for alterations to the church which is a protected structure.

These include a new porch with disabled access, new stained glass windows and the introduction of a heating system.

A decision is due from city planners in March.