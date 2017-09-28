15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

University Hospital Galway

Plans for new overflow ward at UHG ahead of winter period

By GBFM News
September 28, 2017

Time posted: 6:08 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped a new ward can be opened at UHG shortly to deal with the expected increase in admissions over the winter period.

Chief Operations Officer Ann Cosgrove told a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum that 28 so-called ‘surge beds’ have already been opened this year.

Health Forum chairperson, County Councillor Mary Hoade, asked for an update on the ongoing overcrowding at the hospital.

The executive says all efforts are being made to solve the problem, and funding has been sought for another overflow ward.

In the meantime, recruitment has already begun for the new ward in the hope that it can be up and running as soon as possible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Barna university student dies from injuries sustained in a fall in Limerick
September 28, 2017
Barna university student dies from injuries sustained in a fall in Limerick
September 28, 2017
Galway gardai tackle illegal parking in city
September 28, 2017
Mental health minister to visit Galway Roscommon mental health service following damning report

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 28, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview
September 28, 2017
McCartney to captain Connacht against Scarlets
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK