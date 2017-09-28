Plans for new overflow ward at UHG ahead of winter period

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped a new ward can be opened at UHG shortly to deal with the expected increase in admissions over the winter period.

Chief Operations Officer Ann Cosgrove told a meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum that 28 so-called ‘surge beds’ have already been opened this year.

Health Forum chairperson, County Councillor Mary Hoade, asked for an update on the ongoing overcrowding at the hospital.

The executive says all efforts are being made to solve the problem, and funding has been sought for another overflow ward.

In the meantime, recruitment has already begun for the new ward in the hope that it can be up and running as soon as possible.