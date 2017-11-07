Plans for new filling station and drive thru in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision is due in the next few weeks on plans for a new filling station and drive-thru in Loughrea.

Aidan McGuinness has applied for permission to develop a forecourt with pumps, fuel storage, underground tanks, and an electric car charging point near the Loughrea shopping centre.

The development at Cosmona would also involve the construction of two drive-thru restaurant/take-away units and a restaurant with kitchen, serving area, waiting area and staff facilities.

The drive-thru element has been submitted as a separate planning application.

The County Council is due to make a decision on both applications at the end of the month