Plans move forward for new Emergency Department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are moving forward for a new Emergency Department block at University Hospital Galway.

The HSE has advertised the tender contract for a fire consultant design service for the design of the new building and the Women’s & Children’s Development block.

The tender is to allow the appointment of a fire consultancy design service to complete the design and delivery of a new 7-storey building with a rooftop plant room at UHG.

The project will accommodate the new 2-floor Emergency Department for the hospital and the relocation of maternity and paediatric services on the top 5 floors.

The development will be completed in stages with the first phase to include the entire main building structure and completion of the new A&E.

The top floors will be detailed and completed at a later stage.

Potential bidders for the tender must respond to the HSE by the deadline date of noon on Thursday week, September 21st.