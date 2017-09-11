15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

University Hospital Galway

Plans move forward for new Emergency Department at UHG

By GBFM News
September 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are moving forward for a new Emergency Department block at University Hospital Galway.

The HSE has advertised the tender contract for a fire consultant design service for the design of the new building and the Women’s & Children’s Development block.

 

The tender is to allow the appointment of a fire consultancy design service to complete the design and delivery of a new 7-storey building with a rooftop plant room at UHG.

The project will accommodate the new 2-floor Emergency Department for the hospital and the relocation of maternity and paediatric services on the top 5 floors.

The development will be completed in stages with the first phase to include the entire main building structure and completion of the new A&E.

The top floors will be detailed and completed at a later stage.

Potential bidders for the tender must respond to the HSE by the deadline date of noon on Thursday week, September 21st.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
