Plans for mixed use development in Moycullen

By GBFM News
August 11, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a major mixed use development in Moycullen.

Baile Bhruachláin Teoranta has applied for planning permission for a primary care centre and housing at Kylebroughlan.

The development, which would mean the demolition of an existing dwelling,would include a two-storey primary care centre and the construction of 49 residential units.

The homes would be a mix of types and the plans also include vehicle and pedestrian access from the N59.

The development would also provide shared and private open space and car parking.

A decision is expected from the county council next month. (14/9)

 

