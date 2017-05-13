15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans for major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site go on public display

By GBFM News
May 13, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major redevelopment of a Craughwell halting site are now on public display.

1.5 million euro was sanctioned late last year to upgrade accommodation at the Dunkellin halting site.

It’s hoped the 6-bay site can be demolished and replaced with 2 four-bed homes, 4 three-bed homes and 2 caravan bays.

The County Council will bring Part 8 plans for the redevelopment before the full council in July, and it’s hoped construction can begin in Autumn.

In the meantime, a public consultation period will take place to allow the public have its say on the matter.

The Council will accept submissions and observations until the 23rd of June.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
