Plans for major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site go on public display

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a major redevelopment of a Craughwell halting site are now on public display.

1.5 million euro was sanctioned late last year to upgrade accommodation at the Dunkellin halting site.

It’s hoped the 6-bay site can be demolished and replaced with 2 four-bed homes, 4 three-bed homes and 2 caravan bays.

The County Council will bring Part 8 plans for the redevelopment before the full council in July, and it’s hoped construction can begin in Autumn.

In the meantime, a public consultation period will take place to allow the public have its say on the matter.

The Council will accept submissions and observations until the 23rd of June.