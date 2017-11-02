15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans for major hotel and innovation hub in Connemara

By GBFM News
November 2, 2017

Time posted: 10:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a new four star hotel and artisan food innovation hub in Spiddal.

Baile Eamoinn Teoranta is to seek planning approval for the major development to the east of the village which would create up to 100 new jobs.

Ostán an Chuain would be a state of the art, 80 bed hotel and leisure development.

The development is to be undertaken by Rónán Bairead, who has family ties to the area.

It’ll also inlcude an artisan food innovation hub to showcase Connemara’s food and drinks industries.

Ostán an Chuain development is being supported by Udaras na Gaeltachta due to its potential to improve tourism in the region.

Plans are to be submitted to the county council shortly.

