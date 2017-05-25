15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans lodged for new hotel in city’s west end

By GBFM News
May 25, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a new hotel in the city’s west end.

Carrolls Inns Limited has applied for planning permission for a new hotel at Dominck Street.

The development would involve the demolition of a building at the back of number 39 Lower Dominick Street, which is a protected structure.

It would also include alterations and extensions to number 39 and numbers 41 to 43 Lower Dominick Street.

It will make way for a 43-bedroom hotel, a pub and restaurant.

The city council is due to make a decision on Carrolls Inns’ plan for an hotel at Lower Dominick Street in July.

