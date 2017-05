Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for a housing development at the former Glynn’s Milltown in Cartron.

The project is led by Conor McDevitt.

The development would be base at the bar, retail and residential premises and adjacent yard formerly known as Glynn’s Milltown.

It would involve 7 units with all necessary siteworks and services.

County planners are due to make a decision next month (15/06).