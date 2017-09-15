Further plans to improve N59 outlined at meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Further tentative plans to improve sections of the N59 road in Connemara have been outlined to the Conamara Area Municipal Authority.

Sections of the road close to Clifden and at Letterfrack were the focus of two motions that were adopted.

Fianna Fáil councillors, Noel Thomas and Séamus Walsh brought forward motions in support of local upgrading of the N59 with a focus on problems between Letterfrack and Moyard.

The 5 kilometres of the N59 east of Clifden town to Derrylea was also discussed in this regard.

Councillor Eileen Mannion said plans for the Letterfrack area are in progress and that the 5 kilometres from Derrylea is the gateway to Clifden.

Engineer, Damian Mitchell said overlay works between Oughterard and Maam Cross were nearly finished and that planning was afoot for the upgrade on a 6 kilometre section east of Maam Cross.

Councillor Thomas Welby expressed dissatisfaction with the N59 Action Group, at the meeting.

The N59 Action Group leaders have now stated that certain remarks made about the group at the Conamara councillors meeting are totally without foundation.