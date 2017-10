Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans are in the pipeline for new houses just outside the city at Dublin Road and Coast Road Oranmore.

Seamus Furey has applied for planning permission for 23 two-storey houses off the old Coast Road.

The houses would be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced in the townlands of Merlin Park and Doughiska.

A decision is expected from the city council in December.