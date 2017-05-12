15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

Plans to expand Colaiste Baile Chlair in Claregalway

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway bay fm newsroom – Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board is seeking approval from the county council for the expansion of Coláiste Baile Chláir in Claregalway.

It has applied for planning permission for the development of a new temporary single storey building to accommodate 6 more classrooms.

A decision is expected from county planners in June. (5/6)

Meanwhile, Gardaí have carried out house to house enquiries as part of an investigation into a burglary at the school.

The break-in at the second level school, based in Claregalway Corporate Park, happened between 2a.m and 3.30a.m. on Thursday.

Cash and cheques which were collected by the school the previous day were taken from an office during the raid.

It’s understood the raiders gained entry using professional tools.

Gardaí say a number of items from the school have been taken to the Garda technical bureau for further examination.

