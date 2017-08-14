15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plans for controversial private car park in Tuam withdrawn

By GBFM News
August 14, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a controversial private car park in Tuam have been withdrawn.

Joseph O’Toole of Supervalu had applied for permission to install a temporary staff car park for a duration of five years.

The site for the proposed development at Townparks would have been located within a Zone of Archaeological Potential.

The planned works were also close to a number of protected structures.

County planners had been due to make a decision on the plans this week, after it considered a number of submissions on the proposal.

However, the planning application has now been withdrawn.

It’s not yet known if the developer plans to submit a new application for the car park development.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
