Plans for controversial private car park in Tuam withdrawn

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a controversial private car park in Tuam have been withdrawn.
Joseph O’Toole of Supervalu had applied for permission to install a temporary staff car park for a duration of five years.
The site for the proposed development at Townparks would have been located within a Zone of Archaeological Potential.
The planned works were also close to a number of protected structures.
County planners had been due to make a decision on the plans this week, after it considered a number of submissions on the proposal.
However, the planning application has now been withdrawn.
It’s not yet known if the developer plans to submit a new application for the car park development.