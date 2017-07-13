Plans to change Salthill asylum seeker centre into apartments

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A direct provision centre in Salthill could be transformed into an apartment block.

Foxfield Inns DAC has applied for planning permission to change the ‘Eglinton Hotel’ in Upper Salthill into 38 apartments.

The direct provision centre at the Eglinton Hotel provides accommodation to people while they await a decision on their application for asylum.

In some cases this process can take up to 12 years and during that time, asylum seekers are not allowed to work and must live on a small subsidy each week.

Foxfield Inns DAC has now applied to the city council to change the Eglinton Hotel into 38 apartments.

The development would include a 2-storey extension to the front of the building at Upper Salthill.

It would also incorporate a new winter garden on the first floor.

The city council is due to decide on the future plans for the Eglinton Hotel building in Salthill next month.