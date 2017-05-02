15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

tennis-news-salthill

Plans approved for major leisure complex in Dunlo Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
May 2, 2017

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a major leisure complex in Dunlo, Ballinasloe.

The project will see the construction of four open air tennis courts, with access road and carparking facilities.

Applicant Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club has been given 12 conditions by county planners.

One states the flood lighting is to be positioned in such as way as to avoid glare onto the public road and adjacent properties.

The courts are also not be used between the hours of 10pm and 7am Monday to Friday, or 10pm to 8am on weekends and public holidays.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Athletics Report
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Monday May 2nd 2017
simon-coveney-news
May 2, 2017
Minister Coveney to officially open Kinvara water treatment plant
news-fire-alarm
May 2, 2017
Tenders sought for construction of new fire station in Tuam
news-cash-money-coins-euro
May 2, 2017
€23m spent on County Council services so far this year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
Corofin - Jack McHugh Winners
May 2, 2017
Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament
GALWAY MINOR FOOTBALLERS
May 2, 2017
Galway Minors Qualify for Connacht Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK