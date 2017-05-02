Plans approved for major leisure complex in Dunlo Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for a major leisure complex in Dunlo, Ballinasloe.

The project will see the construction of four open air tennis courts, with access road and carparking facilities.

Applicant Ballinasloe & District Tennis Club has been given 12 conditions by county planners.

One states the flood lighting is to be positioned in such as way as to avoid glare onto the public road and adjacent properties.

The courts are also not be used between the hours of 10pm and 7am Monday to Friday, or 10pm to 8am on weekends and public holidays.