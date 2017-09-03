Plans for 80 million euro innovation campus in city to be lodged within 12 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application for a major €80 million innovation campus in Ballybane is set to be lodged within the next 12 months.

The project, known as the East Gate Innovation Campus, would deliver over 32 thousand square metres of office space on a 3.9 hectare site.

Located just 2.5km east of Galway City centre, the proposed East Gate Innovation Campus consists of 6 blocks that sit on a landscaped podium.

The site of the proposed development is a 3.9 hectare site on Bothar na Mine, Ballybane, which is currently home to McDonogh’s Hardware DIY store.

It’s envisioned that the campus will be built on a phased basis and office units on offer will range from 2 to 60 thousand square foot.

Included in the plans are on-site sports and childcare facilities – as well as a public plaza that will incorporate restaurants and entertainment services to cater to users on the site and adjoining facilities.

According to The Sunday Times, developer McDonogh Capital Investments has already put significant investment into the masterplan and intends to submit a planning application in the next year.

Previous developments by the firm include Dockgate, a 14,500 square metre office scheme at Galway Docks that was built in 2003 and sold in 2007.