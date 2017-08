Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted for a new housing development in Claregalway.

DWK Limited has applied for permission to demolish an existing single storey house and build 31 new homes at Lakeview.

The development would include 18 four-bed semi detached units, 3 three-bed semi-detached homes and 9 four-bed detached houses, will access via Lakeview road.

County planners are due to make a decision next month.