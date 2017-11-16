15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Planning application due on derelict Corrib Great Southern site

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A planning application is expected to be made shortly on the derelict Corrib Great Southern site in Renmore.

City Chief Executive Brendan McGrath has indicated that while no date has been set, it’s his belief that such an application will be made ‘sooner rather than later’.

 

Speaking at City Hall this week, Brendan McGrath said the local authority is engaged in active pre-planning discussions over the future of the site.

He says that while he could not say when a planning application will be made, following recent discussions it’s his belief it will be ‘sooner rather than later’.

It’s almost one year since the site was registered derelict – and many have called for a compulsory purchase order, or CPO, to be made and for the site to be used for housing.

Concerns have frequently been raised about anti-social behaviour and arson at the site of the former hotel on the outskirts of the city.

