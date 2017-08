Galway Bay fm newsroom – County planners have refused an extension at Supervalu in Loughrea.

Greenstream ULC had applied for permission for the extension of the Supervalu retail space including associated shopfront, signage and ancillary storage.

However, the proposed development at the Loughrea Shopping Centre, Athenry Road has been rejected.

Planners say the project would undermine the viability and vitality of the town centre and would be contrary to Loughrea’s Local Area Plan.