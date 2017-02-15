15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Planners give go-ahead for new Tote building at Galway Racecourse

February 15, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council has granted planning permission for a new Tote building at Galway Racecourse in Ballybrit.

The works will involve the demolition of the existing Tote building and the construction of a new two-storey structure.

The new Tote building will house a betting hall on the ground floor and a bar at the second floor.

The committee has set out a tight deadline for the works – they must be completed between the 2017 and 2018 summer festivals.

Meanwhile, tenders are currently being assessed for the construction project.

Last year, the board of Horse Racing Ireland announced it is to contribute 2.1 million euro towards a 6 million euro redevelopment of the racecourse in Ballybrit.

The project involves a substantial redevelopment of the enclosure to the north of the parade ring, under the Racecourse Capital Development Scheme.

Permission for the construction of the new Tote building has been granted with 11 conditions attached.

One stipulated that construction activity will be restricted to between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

