The Home Run

Planners to decide shortly on scaled back hotel plans at former Shannon Dry Cleaners site

By GBFM News
August 18, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners will decide next week on scaled back plans for a new hotel at the former Shannon Dry Cleaners site in Bohermore.

Revised plans were submitted to the Council, after concerns were raised about the scale of the original application.

The council asked for more information from the developers, Highgate Properties, which saw the original decision date pushed out from April until next Monday.

The scaled back plans are understood to include a reduction in bedroom number, and changes to the planned front block.

The new hotel would be developed across number 80 Prospect Hill, and numbers 82, 84, and 86 Bohermore, and on part of the former railway tunnel.

It would involve the demolition of the existing single-storey commercial building at No. 80 Prospect Hill as well as the demolition of the existing two-storey dwelling at No. 84 Bohermore.

The existing part-single, part two-storey rear extension to No. 86 Bohermore, which is a protected structure, would also be demolished.

The new hotel would consist of a part-two, part-three, part-four storey building over lower ground in two blocks – with over 130 bedrooms.

Following changes made by the applicant, city planners are due to make a decision next week. (20/8)

