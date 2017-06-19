15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Planners consider telecoms infrastructure for several county locations

By GBFM News
June 19, 2017

Time posted: 2:00 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Planners are to consider proposals to erect telecommunications infrastructure at various locations around the county.

The plan is led by Shared Access Limited and will see the structures erected at Ballyglunin in Tuam, Rinn in Craughwell and Ardrahan.

At Annagh Hill in Ballyglunin, Shared Access Limited seeks to develop a 30 metre multi-user free standing structure carrying telecommunications equipment.

A similar structure is proposed to be erected at Rinn, Craughwell and at Ballyglass West, Ardrahan.

The developments would carry telecommunications apparatus that will form part of Vodafone Ireland’s GSM, 3G and 4G network.

County planners are due to make a decision in July.

