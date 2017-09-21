Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers in the Kinvara area of a planned water outage scheduled for Kinvara East for tonight Thursday 21st September from 11pm until 4am Friday morning 22nd September. This is to facilitate step testing of water mains in the area.

The following areas will be affected :

Kinvarra Village,

Kinvarra East / North (Loughcurra, Lisheeneenaun, Cartron, Pollnaveaghnaveagh)

Murloog / Pollagh GWS

Tooreen / Torea GWS

Ballyclery GWS

Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary works