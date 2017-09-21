15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Planned water outage scheduled for Kinvara East for tonight

By Damian Burke
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:21 pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers in the Kinvara area of a planned water outage scheduled for Kinvara East for tonight Thursday 21st September  from 11pm until 4am  Friday morning 22nd September. This is to facilitate step testing of water mains in the area.

The following areas will be affected :

Kinvarra Village,

Kinvarra East / North (Loughcurra, Lisheeneenaun, Cartron, Pollnaveaghnaveagh)

Murloog / Pollagh GWS

Tooreen / Torea GWS

Ballyclery GWS

Irish Water working in partnership with Galway County Council wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by these necessary works

print
Notice
Liquidator appointed to company behind Galway Independent newspaper
September 21, 2017
Disruption to water supply in the Abbeyknockmoy area