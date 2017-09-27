There will be a planned road closure of the R446 in Craughwell Village for one day only this Thursday 28th September between 8am & 6pm to facilitate lifting and placement of precast culverts in the construction of the road bridge as part of the Dunkellin River & Aggard Stream Flood Relief Scheme.

A diversion route will be in operation during the planned road closure between Loughrea to Oranmore via Athenry (Cemetery Cross). OPW recommend motorists use the designated diversion route.

The road will reopen at 6pm with a single lane traffic management system which is currently in place.