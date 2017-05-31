Plan for sheltered housing and new day care centre in Cregboy Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted to build a 14-unit sheltered housing development and new day care centre in Cregboy, Claregalway.

The project is led by Claregalway and District Day Care Centre.

The current day care centre is located at a rented base at Summerfield in the village.

The proposed development which also provides for an access road and car parking facilities would be located at a site behind the Church View residential estate.

County planners are due to make a decision in July.

Company Secretary with Claregalway and District Day Care Centre Geraldine Carr says the new centre would greatly increase capacity.

She adds there has been a great demand for both sheltered housing and day care services in the area.