Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans in the pipeline for a small residential development in Loughrea.

Aidan McGuinness has applied for planning permission for the development on a site adjacent to Loughrea Shopping Centre and ‘The Maltings’ residential estate.

It’ll involve building 5 houses with access for vehicles from Athenry Road through ‘The Maltings’ estate.

A decision is due from county planners next month.