PLan for new city townland Ardaun to go on public display

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A draft Local Area Plan for the townland of Ardaun, which is expected play a key role in solving the city’s housing crisis, will go on public display in the coming weeks.

500 homes in the new townland east of the city are already set to be fast tracked under the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

However, once a Local Area Plan is fully developed, it’s expected the area could support thousands of new homes.

At this week’s meeting of the Council, Chief Executive Brendan McGrath revealed that the city needs 2,400 units just to meet current demand.

The draft Local Area Plan for the townland is set to go on public display at City Hall in July.

Councillor Michael Crowe says it’s important that all affected landowners and locals view the draft plan.