15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

PLan for new city townland Ardaun to go on public display

By GBFM News
June 22, 2017

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A draft Local Area Plan for the townland of Ardaun, which is expected play a key role in solving the city’s housing crisis, will go on public display in the coming weeks.

500 homes in the new townland east of the city are already set to be fast tracked under the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland initiative.

However, once a Local Area Plan is fully developed, it’s expected the area could support thousands of new homes.

At this week’s meeting of the Council, Chief Executive Brendan McGrath revealed that the city needs 2,400 units just to meet current demand.

The draft Local Area Plan for the townland is set to go on public display at City Hall in July.

Councillor Michael Crowe says it’s important that all affected landowners and locals view the draft plan.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Further adjournment in NUIG gender discrimination case
Fine Gael set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities
June 22, 2017
Fine Gael set to take the chair of both Galway’s local authorities
June 22, 2017
Further adjournment in NUIG gender discrimination case
June 22, 2017
Galway records one of lowest job vacancy rates in Western region

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 22, 2017
Galway Tribesmen Supporters Bus Details For Leinster Final
June 22, 2017
Connacht Rugby confirm pre-season schedule
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK