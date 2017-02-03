15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plan for Loughrea housing development encounters setback

By GBFM News
February 3, 2017

Time posted: 5:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a housing development in Loughrea have been met with opposition.

The project led by Traful Limited would involve eight semi-detached houses, three detached houses and the completion of site works.

Outline permission is also sought for four homes.

Permission was granted by county planners last year with 21 conditions attached.

In a third party appeal to An Bord Pleanala, residents from an adjacent estate raised concerns over the rear boundary at the north western side of the development site.

The appeal states that it gives little protection to a private rear garden and the existing fence is an inadequate deterrent to trespass from the public open space in the plan.

Concerns have also been highlighted regarding the proposed new turning head to be constructed at the end of the existing estate access road to the west.

An Bord Pleanala is due to make a decision in May.

