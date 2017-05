Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been lodged for an expansion of gaming facilities at Seapoint in Salthill.

The application led by Oldside Enterprises Limited is being considered by city planners.

It seeks to change the use of the convenience store/off-licence at 183 Upper Salthill.

This would then by used for gaming and linked to the Seapoint development at 185/187 Upper Salthill.

City planners are due to make a decision next month