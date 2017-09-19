15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Plan for fast track housing in Tuam hits hurdle

By GBFM News
September 19, 2017

Time posted: 6:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A preliminary proposal to develop more than a hundred houses in Tuam, which was being progressed under new legislation to tackle the housing crisis, has been deemed invalid.

An Bord Pleanála had begun consultation with Arlum Limited about a proposal for 120 homes at Ballygaddy Road.

In July this year, new legislation came into effect allowing anyone planning to build more than 100 homes or 200 student accommodation units, to apply for planning permission directly to An Bord Pleanála.

It means that such applications will no longer be decided by planners in local authorities.

Arlum Limited entered into preliminary consultation with An Bord Pleanála, which was due to issue an ‘opinion’ by November on whether the company should proceed with a full formal application.

However An Bord Pleanála has now stated that the pre-application consultation application is invalid.

It’s up to the developer to amend the preliminary planning consultation application should it wish to progress the plan again in the future.

