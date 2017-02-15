Plan to develop hotel on site of former Shannon Dry Cleaners at Prospect Hill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to build a 139 bedroom hotel on the former Shannon Dry Cleaners site at Prospect Hill in the city.

The dry-cleaners was forced to close in August last year after a blaze gutted the building.

The new hotel would be developed across number 80 Prospect Hill, and numbers 82, 84, and 86 Bohermore, and on part of the former railway tunnel.

The plan is led by Highgate Properties Limited and was lodged with City Hall this week.

It would involve the demolition of the existing single-storey commercial building at No. 80 Prospect Hill as well as the demolition of the existing two-storey dwelling at No. 84 Bohermore.

The existing part-single, part two-storey rear extension to No. 86 Bohermore, which is a protected structure, would also be demolished.

The new hotel would consist of a part-two, part-three, part-four storey building over lower ground in two blocks.

It would have 139 bedrooms and related hotel facilities including reception, lounge, dining areas and two bars.

The development includes works to protect and conserve the older elements of No. 86 Bohermore and also the existing former railway tunnel, located beneath No. 80 Prospect Hill.

City planners are due to make a decision in April.