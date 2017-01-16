Plan approved for major changes at Hynes Building

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been approved for major changes at the well-known Hynes Building in the city centre.

The entire development led by O’ Malley Property Limited will result in a four storey building with roof plant, while the existing ground floor library use is unchanged.

The principal part of the site is bounded by St Augustine Street to the northwest; St Clare’s Walk to the northeast; Merchants Road to the southeast; and St Augustine House to the southwest.

The development will consist of alterations to the existing floor area within the building envelope through the removal and infill of stairs between ground and first floor levels; infill of an existing internal lightwell at first floor level, and the amendment of an existing internal lightwell at second floor and roof level.

The project led by O’ Malley Property Limited will also see alterations to the front entrance and associated entrance tower at St Augustine Street.

City planners have attached 12 conditions.

This includes a stipulation that the developer pay 72,500 euro to the local authority towards the provision of public transport facilities.

It’s also stated that no additional windows are to be inserted in any elevation.

All construction work is to take place between 8am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturday.