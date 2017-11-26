Plan for 35 megawatt solar farm near Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans for a 35 megawatt solar farm near Oranmore.

Terra Solar II Ltd has applied for planning permission for the development in the townlands of Shantallow and Moyvilla.

The company is seeking 10 year permission for a solar photovoltaic farm to export up to 35 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

The development would involve over 275 thousand square metres of solar panels, along with ancillary cabling and electrical infrastructure.

This would include 18 transformers stations, and a 110 kilovolt substation with a loop in to an existing overhead line.

It’d also require two new 110 kilovolt mast towers of around 20 metres in height and a temporary construction access point from the R446.

County Planners are due to make a decision on the development next month. (19th December)