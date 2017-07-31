OWN A PIECE OF HORSERACING HISTORY & ASSIST AN AMAZING CHARITY!

Legendary Jockey A. P. McCoy’s Jodphurs are up for Auction on Ladies Day at the Clayton Hotel!

A. P. McCoy crossed the winning post first to take the Cheltenham Gold Cup 2012 on “Synchronised”. HoundDog Dog Grooming is offering you the opportunity to own a piece of history and support a fantastic charity – Dogs for the Disabled.

WHAT: Charity Auction

In advance of HoundDog Dog Grooming’s annual Charity HoundDog Ball which will be held in the Salthill Hotel on 24th September 2017 – Keane Mahony Smith are delighted to preside over the auction of legendary jockey A.P. McCoy’s signed Jodphurs.

The jodhpurs are framed and signed by A.P. McCoy. Included in the frame are pictures from the race and the race card. This is a must for any horse racing enthusiast.

WHO: The auction will be presided over by Shelagh McGann, Keane Mahony Smith Auctioneers, who were established in Galway in 1967 – celebrating 40 years of business this year. Shelagh has had a long affiliation with the Galway Races. Her grandfather was a lifetime racing enthusiasist. Along with his love for the Galway races, Shelagh’s father provides a sanctuary for retired racehorses. www.kmsgalway.com

HoundDog Dog Grooming Galway opened their doors at No. 3 Raven’s Terrace in 2015 and have been providing expert grooms at competitive prices. They also offer dogfood, toys, treats and accessories. Owners Ruth Shortt and James Kennedy take their Social Corporate Responsibility very seriously and are committed to raising money for a different charity annually. Dogs for the Disabled are 2017’s chosen charity. www.hounddog.ie

Dogs for the Disabled is a unique charity founded in 2007 to improve the lives of children and adults living with physical disabilities in Ireland. They are comprised mainly of volunteers and receive no government funding to provide their service. www.dogsfordisabled.ie

Griffin Solutions International (GSI), Training & Development provide bespoke Customer Experience Evaluation and Training Solutions to the Hospitality, Retail and Service Sectors. Equally committed to Corporate Social Responsibility they have joined HoundDog to provide their exceptional PR and Event Management skills. Established in Galway by Lisa Chalfa in 2014, Griffin Solutions boasts an extensive client list in Ireland, the USA and are currently due to enter the UK market in the latter part of this year. www.griffinsolutionsint.com

WHERE: The auction will take place at The Clayton Hotel on

WHEN: Thursday August 3rd (Ladies Day on race week)

Auction at7.30pm Sharp.

All proceeds of the auction will go directly to Dogs for the Disabled.