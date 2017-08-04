15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Peterswell native celebrates 101st birthday

By GBFM News
August 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom -Peterswell native May Quinn is celebrating her 101st birthday today

May was born in 1916 in Newtownblake, Peterswell to parents James Quinn and Kate Fitzgerald.

May joined the Legion of Mary in Dublin, and her role saw her travel to England, Italy and Kenya as a young woman, where she taught people in need.

May subsequently lived at Laurence’s Field in Loughrea with her cherished dog, Lucky.

She has requested a pink summer dress for her 101st birthday celebrations at the Little Flower nursing home in Labane next week.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
