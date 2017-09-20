Peter McDonagh Looking Forward To Big Fight On Saturday

Galway Born Peter McDonagh will have arguably one of the biggest fights of his career on Saturday night in the MEN arena in Manchester when he takes on Shayne Singleton on the undercard of the World Heavyweight Title fight between Hughie Fury and Joseph Parker.

Peter comes into this fight on the back of a ten fight unbeaten run while Singleton was beaten by Bradley Skeete last June.

The fight will be broadcast live on You Tube on www.youtube.com/ParkerFury

Peter took a break from his training to talk to John Mulligan