Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 500 awards were made in Galway by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board in one year.

That’s according to CFM group, one of Ireland’s largest general insurance brokers.

The group says it will campaign for a confidential register which it says would go a long way towards curbing ‘professional insurance claimants’.

Claimants who falsify insurance claims put upward pressure on insurance premiums for the majority of customers.