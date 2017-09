Galway Bay fm newsroom – The People Before Profit recruitment roadshow will come to Galway city next week.

The ‘Be the Change’ recruitment campaign also involves a public meeting on inequality, which will be addressed by local T.D.s and representatives.

The group will set up stalls at Shop Street and Eyre Square from 5pm to 6.30p.m next Tuesday, September 19th.

The public meeting will then take place at the Harbour Hotel at The Docks at 8p.m next Tuesday.