Pensioner critical in hospital after Clonberne hit and run collision

Galway Bay Fm newsroom:-An elderly man from the Clonberne area remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being found on the roadside following a hit and run collision near his home.

The man who is 84 years old was found on the Dunmore to Clonberne road, one kilometre outside the village, and close to the Old Post Office, by a passing couple who alerted the Gardai and emergency services.

Gardaí in Tuam and Dunmore are investigating the circumstances of the incident which happened on Wednesday evening December 28.

As yet it is not know what type of vehicle was involved and a Garda source told Galway Bay Fm News that they are seeking witnesses who might have been in this area between 4.30 and 5 pm, on Wednesday evening and who may have seen the man out walking.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to University College Hospital Galway where his condition today (Saturday) is described as critical but stable.

Anyone with any information should contact Tuam Garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.