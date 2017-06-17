15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

University Hospital Galway

Pedestrian in critical condition at UHG following N59 crash

By GBFM News
June 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in a critical condition at UHG following a road traffic crash on the N59 near Moycullen in the early hours of this morning.

The male pedestrian was hit by a car at Bushy Park shortly after 1.30am.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene of the accident which occurred at Bushy Park on the Moycullen Road in the very early hours.

Gardai say the male pedestrian, who is thirty years of age, was seriously injured when he was struck by a car at 1.40am.

He was rushed to University Hospital Galway where his condition is described as critical.

The stretch of road at Bushy Park is now closed to allow a technical examination to be carried out and Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Galway Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Local diversions are in place and Gardai are advising heavy vehicles to divert via Spiddal.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
