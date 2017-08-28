Peadar Hurson wins Galway Summer Rally

The Ulster pairing of Peadar Hurson and Damien Connolly completely dominated the Galway MC Lady Gregory Hotel Summer Rally at Gort yesterday, with their Ford Fiesta leading from start to finish as they built up a lead , of more than half a minute over last year’s Triton Showers National Rally champions

Roy White and James O’Brien.

Three times National title holder Niall Maguire brought his Impreza home in third place, another 39 seconds down, with the new combination of Stephen Wright and Karl Atkinson fourth in yet another Fiesta. Gary Kiernan was the winner of the rally.ie two wheel drive award, taking fifth overall in his Escort.

The Ger Conroy memorial trophy for best local crew was won by Tom Flaherty and Martin Flynn in a Ford Escort Mark II.

GALWAY M C LADY GREGORY HOTEL SUMMER STAGES RALLY AT GORT, CO GALWAY (ROUND 7 OF TRITON SHOWERS NATIONAL RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP, ROUND 5 OF SLIGO PALLETS BORDER CHAMPIONSHIP AND ROUND 5 OF TOP PART WEST COAST CHAMPIONSHIP)

1 Peadar Hurson/Damien Connolly (Fiesta) 51m 12s,

2 Roy White/James O’Brien (Fiesta WRC) 51m 44s,

3 Niall Maguire/Enda Sherry (Impreza WRC) 52m 23s,

4 Stephen Wright/Karl Atkinson (Fiesta R5) 52m 53s,

5 Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore (Escort) 53m 27s,

6 Frank Kelly/Sean Hayde (Escort) 54m 07s,

7 Shane Maguire/Darragh Kelly (Lancer Evo 9 Gp N) 54m 55s,

8 Pat O’Connell/Mark Wiley (Lancer Evo 9) 54m 55s,

9 Tom Flaherty/Martin Flynn (Escort) 55m 01s,

10 Kevin Barrett/Anthony Nestor (Impreza WRC) 55m 02s.

Motorsport Safety Team Group N award: Shane Maguire/Darragh Kelly.

rally.ie Two wheel drive award: Gary Kiernan/Ryan Moore.

Historics: 1 Ray Cunningham/Jared Gill (BMW M3) 57m 46s,

2 Ross Forde/Paul Horan (Escort) 58m 07s.

Juniors: 1 Jason Black/Jack McKenna (Starlet) 55m 55s.

ELSEWHERE….

Ireland’s Young Rally Driver of the Year Josh Moffett recovered from Saturday’s suspension problems on his Combilift Fiesta to finish fourth in the Under 28 Junior category of the European Rally Championship round in the Czech Republic.

At Mondello Park, veteran all-rounder Steve Griffin, who has been motor racing for more than fifty years, scored a double at the Historic Festival meeting when he ran away from the opposition in Liam Plower’s MG Midget to easily win both races.