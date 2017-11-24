15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Paul Giblin Rowing Award presented to Georgina Deane

By Sport GBFM
November 24, 2017

Time posted: 9:34 am

Earlier this week the inaugural Paul Giblin Award was conferred to Georgina Deane, captain of NUIG Boat Club. The event which was kindly hosted by the Salthill Hotel, was well attended. Guests included Paul’s wife Cate, parents Helen and John and extended family. Also in attendance were members of the rowing community in Galway, Mike Heskin and Kathy Hynes of the NUIG Sports Unit and former NUIG president, Iognáid (Iggy) Ó Muircheartaigh.

Paul was one of the most successful oarsman to come from NUIG BC, with 19 national titles, multiple representations and medals at international level and two medals from the prestigious Henley Royal Regatta. Paul tragically passed away earlier this year after a long battle with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The award was set up in memory of Paul to support a developing athlete who displays  the same characteristics and potential as Paul did when he first arrived at the club.

The Paul Giblin Award has both finical and ancillary supports. The recipient will receive a bursary of €2000 and support service from the NUIG Sports Unit, similar to those offered on the current NUIG scholarship. In the future the award may be conferred to an exceptional member of NUIGBC or to an exceptional athlete who intends to enroll at NUIG.

Georgina Deane was deemed to be the most suitable candidate for the award based on her achievements in her first year in the club. Georgina stared in NUIG BC’s learn to row program in September 2016. Within two weeks she moved into the competitive program. From January 2017 she was a key member in all of the top racing crews and by July 2017 she had won national titles across three different grades. Georgina worked tirelessly on and off the water. She assisted in the organisation of the logistics for competitions, fund raising events, and the general running of the club. It was for her athletic ability and potential and for her character and commitment to the club that she was selected to receive the award.

This bursary would not be possible without the generous contributions of all those who donated to the Paul Giblin Fund. The organisers of the fund would like to thank all those who have contributed, the NUIG Sports Unit for their support, all those who attended last night’s event and the Salthill Hotel and their staff.

Pictured above are: (L to R) Geraldine Hynes, Helen Giblin, Cate Crowe, Georgina Deane, John Giblin, Anne Marie Giblin. Below, the late Paul Giblin.

print
Sport
Over one thousand older pensioners left waiting on trolleys for 24 hours at UHG
800 South Galway residents without power following lightning strikes
November 23, 2017
Báireoirí Na Gaillimhe to honour players of the 50’s and 60’s in Loughrea
November 23, 2017
Galway Racecourse Re-Development On Target for Summer 2018 Completion
November 23, 2017
New Admission Ticket Policy for Racehorse Owners

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 24, 2017
Fisherman who died in Galway Bay named locally
November 24, 2017
Garda safety warning due to malfunction at Gort level crossings

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline