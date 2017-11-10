Paul Byrnes Releases “At The End Of The Day”

Imagine preparing for the biggest game of your life. Imagine the blood, sweat and years that go into such. Imagine the dressing room beforehand. Imagine playing with the best against the best. Imagine the roar of the crowd. Imagine winning. It must be the greatest feeling in the world. But what about when it’s over and you step off the stage? Imagine that. You’re no longer a player. You’re now a former player.

‘At The End Of The Day’ is about retiring from the national or international stage in sport. It’s the story of 14 of Ireland’s greatest ever sportspeople who’ve retired in recent years, including Henry Shefflin, AP McCoy and Kenny Egan. It’s an honest and moving account of their last day – be it on the pitch, on the track or in the ring. We find out what they’re doing now and how they’ve coped with life after sport.

The Author is Galway Man Paul Byrnes and he spoke to John Mulligan