Patrick Mongan Named In Irish Team For European Elite Championships

The IABA has named a nine-man team for next month’s European Elite Championships in Ukraine which includes Olympic Boxing Club’s Patrick Mongan. Mongan was impressive recently in his victory over Russia’s Rio 2016 bronze medallist Vladimir Nikitin, a man who doesn’t need an introduction to Irish boxing fans, at a recent Round Robin at Dublin’s National Stadium.

Olympians Darren O’Neill, Joe Ward, Steven Donnelly and Brendan Irvine are all included.

Donnelly’s been picked for the event in Kharkiv ahead of current Irish 69 k-g champion Dean Walsh.

Emmett Brennan also makes the trip.

While rounding off the travelling party are Canal bantamweight Kurt Walker, and Kilkenny super-heavyweight Dean Gardiner.

A quarter final place in the Ukraine will guarantee a spot in the World Elite Championships in Hamburg later this year.

European Elite Men’s Championships Kharkiv, Ukraine June 14th/25th

Irish squad

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Pauls)

56kg Kurt Walker (Canal)

60kg Patrick Mongan (Olympic)

64kg Sean McComb (Holy Trinity)

69kg Steven Donnelly (All Saints)

75kg Emmett Brennan (Glasnevin)

81kg Joe Ward (Moate)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Paulstown)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel)

Team manager: Gerry O’Mahony

High-Performance: Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruc, Eoin Pluck

Doctor: Jim Clover

Strength & Conditioning: John Cleary

Performance Analysis: Alan Swanton