Pat Mongan To Face German Opponent At European Championship

Olympic Boxing Club’s Pat Mongan will face the German boxer Artur Bril of Germany in the last 32 of the 60Kg Category at the European Boxing Championships in the Ukraine with the fight taking place on Sunday. Mongan will be the fourth Irish boxer in action at the championships following today’s draw with Sean McComb the first boxer in action today followed by Kurt Walker and Stephen Donnelly tomorrow. Emmet Brennan will take to the ring after Mongan on Sunday and Brendan Irvine, Dean Gardiner, Joe Ward and Darren O’Neill will be in action on Monday and Tuesday.

European Elite Men’s Championships Kharkiv, Ukraine June 14th/25th

June 16th

Last 32

64kg Sean McComb (Ireland) v Erik Agateljan (Czech Republic)

Jun 17th:

Last 32

56kg Kurt Walker (Ireland) v Severiane Childaze (Georgia)

69kg Steven Donnelly (Ireland) v Sergei Sobylinski (Russia)

June 18th:

Last 32

60kg Pat Mongan (Ireland) v Artur Bril (Germany)

75kg Emmett Brennan (Ireland) v Bartosz Golebiewski (Poland)

June 19th

Last 16

52kg Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Bathuhan Citfci (Turkey)

91kg+ Dean Gardiner (Ireland) v Viktor Vykhryst (Ukraine)

June 20th

Last 16

81kg Joe Ward (Ireland) v Matus Strnisko (Slovakia) or Bou Diabra (France)

91kg Darren O’Neill (Ireland) v Ramazazaqn Musilimov (Ukraine) or Pawel Jakubowski (Poland)